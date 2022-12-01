It is December. It is cold and dark. Winter is here, whether there be snow or not. I long for snow because it reflects the light and makes things brighter. And I know that I am not alone in this. December is full of events celebrating light.

For eons, people have celebrated the slow return of the light with the winter solstice, this year on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It is the shortest day of the year, followed by increasingly longer days.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments