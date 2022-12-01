It is December. It is cold and dark. Winter is here, whether there be snow or not. I long for snow because it reflects the light and makes things brighter. And I know that I am not alone in this. December is full of events celebrating light.
For eons, people have celebrated the slow return of the light with the winter solstice, this year on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It is the shortest day of the year, followed by increasingly longer days.
I am impressed how ancient people figured out the winter solstice. It would be well into February before I would have noticed that there was more daylight.
The ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans all celebrated the return of the sun. We are most familiar with the Norse traditions of Jul (or Yule) which includes the Yule log, greenery, and much feasting.
The Hopi of the American Southwest celebrate the solstice as Soyal. It is a time of ritual purification to help the sun return from its long slumber. Kachinas, spiritual beings, dance with the people for the first part of the year.
Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. It celebrates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the city’s Second Temple. It is observed for eight nights and days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the current Gregorian calendar. The occasion consists of lighting candles on the menorah, one candle each night for a series of eight candles for eight nights. There is, of course, food, games, and celebration.
Diwali is one of the most important festivals for Hinduism. Occurring between mid-October and mid November, it is a celebration of light over darkness, goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. There is lighting of candles, fireworks, and of course, feasting.
December is chock full of numerous holidays. Dec. 6 is St. Nicholas day, where children put out their shoes by their doors so St. Nicholas will fill them with toys. Dec. 13 is the feast of Santa Lucia. According to legend, she brought food and aid to christians hiding in the Roman catacombs, wearing a candlelit wreath on her head to light her way and leave her hands free to carry as much food as possible. Common today in Scandinavia and Italy, young girls wear lighted head wreaths and serve their families saffron buns on this special day.
Then there is Christmas day. Or as Monty Python would say, “a real mother of a blowout.” Most christians celebrate on December 25 with only the Catholics squabbling over the date. (“December 25!” say the Roman Catholics. “January 7!” say the Orthodox Catholics.)
Christmas is widely celebrated in the United States and around the world. The Christmas celebration is filled with light. There are candles to be lit, Christmas trees to be decorated with lights, the Yule log set ablaze. The celebration is for the birth of Jesus Christ, who is said to be “The Light of the World.” Caroling, gift giving and time with family is central to this day... And, of course, food. Christmas cookies!
Christmas celebrations don’t end here. On Jan. 5 is when Befana, the Italian Christmas witch, rides her broomstick. She delivers toys, fruit and candy to all good children in Italy. To children who have been bad, they receive coal, onions and garlic.
Perhaps the most interesting celebration takes place on the research stations in Antarctica. Mid-Winter Celebration is on the solstice. Gifts are exchanged, messages sent to family and to heads of state. Everyone is looking forward to more sunlight.
