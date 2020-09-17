People are asking: “How can I support the OGP’s fight to keep the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling?”
First, we have no candidates, just principles, some of which appeared as far back as the 1970s in Organic Gardening’s “Organic Living Almanac.” If you want to vote OGP, simply apply the principles as best you can to candidates you wish to support. Good luck with this, but a central plank has always been “no taxes at all, until your income exceeds that of the legislators spending the money.” This forces leaders to get revenue from those who have it, but folks with no tax obligation must provide government with cost-cutting ideas. Saving money by involving children in growing some of your own food is one. Another is walking as cost-saving, healthy exercise. Any slight decrease in air pollution from less driving also generally slows health conditions, like the asthma afflicting far too many children.
The OGP also believes everyone deserves the same health care afforded to legislators. I need it, as I get physically ill when someone says they just raised $7 million for re-election, even if they are someone I support. Despite the “children are our future” rhetoric, national child support leans toward missing in action. The OGP advocates replacing massive campaign spending with blocks of free “public service” media time for honest storytelling by each candidate. If that is too bold, we push for redesigning the all-too-common idea that “the biggest spender wins.”
Thinking way outside the box: the box becomes a depository for sealed envelopes containing the nonrefundable amount each candidate is willing to invest to win. The envelopes are opened on election night, and all money goes for services for children and families of all ethnicity, sort of a “liberty and justice for all” provision. It would make health care, housing and college tuition affordable. There would be increased living wage service jobs where one would be enough to support a family. That would mean more teachers, storytellers and gardeners in schools. Also more nurses, librarians, fire fighters and transit drivers.
Most money wins, but only after a panel of very diverse young people judge the candidate honest and caring, fit to serve. If an individual is deemed unfit, the next candidate steps up, but all money still goes to “the people,” not to extraordinary profit for a few at the top.
In 1970, I was drafted to serve as an army medic, and I swore to protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Today, I try to be a medic for truth as first casualty of war, and I consider it unconstitutional enemy activity to bypass Congress to send young people into armed conflict. The OGP supports California Rep. Barbara Lee’s effort to repeal the 2001 “Authorized Use of Military Force,” originally put in place to invade Iraq without the constitutional duty of Congress to deliberate deeply before declaring war. It’s still just sitting there, poised to allow any president to illegally take us into war for profit.
Every 2016 presidential candidate said invading Iraq was wrong, even though some may have been testing wind direction with a moist finger. It’s the same this year, and we are still in Iraq and elsewhere, with veteran suicides escalating. I was horrified a while back when we bombed Syria and folks cheered because Lockheed Martin stock went up. If celebration is in order, it should be because of increased efforts for veterans to override trauma and live with joy and purpose as civilians.
The OGP believes war is not a “bottom line” endeavor, and corporations should get defense contracts only if they’re willing to utilize the military’s compensation ratio, something like the highest paid general making 12 times as much as the lowest paid private.
War should not be a business driven by a need for maximum shareholder profits and CEO salaries hundreds of times more than lowest paid employees. Those of us who served were asked to be willing to give all. “Corporations as people,” serving in legitimate national defense, should show the same sacrifice.
