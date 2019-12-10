In slippery Minnesota winters, safety is certainly the top concern. But oversalting sidewalks and parking lots doesn’t provide extra safety, it just damages property and pollutes water. The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission is launching a “Salt Smart” educational campaign (saltsmart.info) aimed at local establishments about how to keep areas safe using the correct amount of salt.
The problem
At $223 per ton for the salt, labor, and equipment, applying salt seems relatively inexpensive. However, the hidden costs are enormous. Salt erodes buildings and railings, pits sidewalks, ruins indoor flooring, and damages vegetation. The actual costs of applying a ton of salt are estimated by Fortin Consulting, Inc. to be between $1,000 and $3,500.
Salt is toxic to Minnesota aquatic life. Just one little teaspoon of salt makes five gallons of water uninhabitable for most freshwater species. Fifty lakes and streams in Minnesota already have salt (or chloride) levels above state standards. And chloride concentrations are above the water quality standards in 30% of the shallow groundwater monitoring wells in the Twin Cities metro area. Since groundwater is widely used as drinking water, this could translate into health and taste concerns too.
When snow and ice melt off hard surfaces, it runs into storm drains that flow into lakes, streams, and wetlands – taking the salt with it. Once the salt is dissolved in water, there is no practical way to get the salt out of the water. While it is possible to desalinate water with massive desalinization plants, how would this work for entire river systems, lakes, and groundwater? And at what cost?
Salt smart solution
Just like maintaining good health, prevention is the key. Right now, we are unnecessarily “feeding” our lakes and streams excessive amounts of salt.
Follow these steps
1. Promptly remove snow and ice. This is key to preventing ice buildup. Invest in an ice scraper with a 7- to 10-inch blade and a 48-inch handle.
2. Salt sparingly. The salt granules should be about three inches apart and applied only when pavement temperature (not air temperature) is above 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a temperature gun to determine the pavement temperature.
3. Sweep up and re-use excess salt.
4. Tell others how and why to salt smart by handing out cards that can be picked up at city halls.
Get involved
Please pick up informational cards from participating city halls to hand out at places you visit in your community. If you are a member of a club, consider picking up extra cards to get your entire group involved. To help us spread this important message, the watershed management commission is aiming to partner with public, private and nonprofits organizations and clubs: Scouts, Lions/Leos, Kiwanis/Key Club, Rotary, gardening, etc., Humane Society, vet clinics, health clinics, schools, and youth groups.
Distribute the appropriate cards to the places you go. When you visit places that are oversalting (salt granules closer than three inches apart), offer an education card on smart salting practices. When you visit places that are practicing the best salting practices listed above (and on the back of the cards), thank them and offer a “WE ARE PROUD TO SALT SMART” card. Suggest that they display the card to help educate others about why they aren’t using the excessive amounts of salt that people have become accustomed to.
The commission’s goal is to make smart salting practices the norm to protect our health and recreation. It may be hard to start a conversation about oversalting, because we Minnesotans tend to shy away from anything that resembles confrontation. But the health of our future’s water is worth the uncomfortable conversation, isn’t it? Will you help be part of the solution? Please follow us on Facebook and share our posts and hand out cards wherever you go this winter.
Dawn Pape is outreach and education coordinator for the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission. Comments are welcome at dawn@lawnchairgardener.com. Get information at bassettcreekwmo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.