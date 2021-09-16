Hopes may be a bit higher than reality as members of the Minnesota Vikings practice in Eagan, getting the 60-year old club ready to enter a seventh decade in action.
But summer training sessions could have taken place in Golden Valley if the past had taken a slightly different path. The beginning of the Vikings’ seventh decade in the National Football League and the return of students to school this month provide an opportune occasion to look back and see how those two institutions – football and education – nearly collided here 40 years ago.
Cramped corporation
In the late 1970s, the Vikings were looking for a new consolidated business/practice site. The organization had outgrown its cramped corporate facility on France Avenue in Edina, and sought to shed its nomadic ways of practicing at high school and college sites and converted baseball fields, and build a permanent indoor field.
The campus of then-Golden Valley High School, immediately east of Highway 100 to the north of Glenwood Avenue, was available. The Golden Valley School District had closed due to declining enrollment, merging in 1981 with the sprawling Hopkins District. The Vikings closely eyed the facility’s business offices and existing football field, which could be transformed easily into a weather-friendly covered site. The concept was in vogue at the time because of the contemporaneous construction of the $55 million indoor Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis, where the team would begin hosting home games in 1982.
Alas for Golden Valley and the rest of the quad cities, the Vikings ultimately could not strike a deal with the school authorities and set sail for Eden Prairie. The organization lodged there until 2018, including the days that Tommy Kramer quarterbacked the team and Bud Grant was still at the coaching helm, winding down his first tour of duty with the Vikes in his Hall of Fame career.
Although some of its marketing and financial functions occurred elsewhere, the bulk of business activities took place in the Eden Prairie facility, with an adjoining practice football field, lockers and related facilities. Since, the Vikes have moved into a lavish $1.5 billion, 91-acre site in Eagan, known as the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. It includes a 6,000-seat football stadium for Vikings practices and high school games as well.
Breaking Breck
As for the high school site? In 1982 it became the home of Breck School. The private institution was founded in 1886 as a loosely Episcopalian-affiliated school in tiny Wilder, Minnesota (coincidentally, the same year Golden Valley was incorporated). It moved to West River Road in Minneapolis in 1957, to a property overlooking the Mississippi.
The pre-k through 12 school was historically an all-boys institution until it began admitting girls to the elementary school in 1952 and went going fully co-ed 15 years later. The school sought a new facility following a devastating 1979 fire that destroyed the chapel. Additionally, its growing matriculation, now in excess of 1,100 students, precipitated its search for a new home.
These developments, coupled with the availability of the school site, made it a prime facility once the Vikings decided to move further southwest to Eden Prairie. Breck has remained there ever since, winning several state athletic titles on the very field that might have housed the professional team. Ironically, Golden Valley High School’s athletic teams had, for years, been called the Vikings, until changing to Mustangs when Breck took over.
Prominent Breck alumni include Frank Mars (1901), inventor of the Mars candy bar and other confectioneries; television, radio, and cable station owner Stanley Hubbard (1951); Bradford Parkinson (1952), who developed the Global Position System; three-term Minneapolis Mayor R. T. Rybak (1974), current head of the philanthropic Minneapolis Foundation; poet Alice Goodman (1976); actress Marisa Coughlan (1992); professional football player Dominique Byrd (2002); and amateur and professional hockey player Blake Wheeler (2005).
The school underwent a major transformation in 2019 due to increasing enrollment (another ironic twist, because the site became available 40 years ago due to declining enrollment).
All of which bears out the old adage: what goes around, comes around or, as a sage from another sport, Yogi Berra, once observed: “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
