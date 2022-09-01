I read a story about a man and his daughters. When one daughter was hospitalized, friends and family came with home-cooked meals, reached out with phone calls, and provided emotional support. They were there for him and his family.
The other daughter later received residential treatment for chemical dependency. No phone calls. No supportive calls or cards. Nothing. The silence was deafening.
I know this is true. I have seen it myself.
We are an addictive society. We are primed to want more things, to want more pleasure and to want it all the time. What is advertisement but an ongoing promotion for us to buy more things, buy more experiences and to never, really, be satisfied? And there never seems to be an upper limit. The super-rich, the billionaires, often feel like they need one more million to be secure.
Buddhism states that life is suffering. Humans seek to avoid suffering and to find happiness. (This is a very simplified summation). There are plenty of things that we think will bring us happiness, even if just for the moment. Shopping, physical exercise, chocolate chip cookies. In moderation, these things can bring us momentary pleasures. And there are more powerful pleasures – nicotine, alcohol, drugs – that promise quicker and more intense release.
They are also more dangerous. Recent data shows that more than 2,000 alcohol-related deaths occur yearly in Minnesota. In 2020, there were nearly 4,000 incidents of overdose-related hospitalizations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers increased, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
I am stating this because addiction and its effects are all around us. Most of us know someone in our family, work or friendship circles who is struggling with an addiction. But we do not talk about it. It’s a secret. When a friend’s child is struggling, we cut ties and drift away. Non-using siblings are ostracized, which is just cruel. We act as if the child has Ebola, not a marijuana habit.
Or we bombard the family with “if onlys.” If only your child went to our church, our school, played our sports. None of this would happen if you lived as we do. This is not support. I do know a family whose in-laws would constantly tell them that if their son lived like their son, none of this addiction stuff would be happening. The original troubled son called his parents from treatment one day to say “Guess who’s here? Cousin Rickie!”
His parents were much more compassionate to the in-laws than I would have been.
So, we have this invisible malady all around us. What is to be done? People can and do recover from addictions. We can be supportive, especially to families that are struggling. With our own addicts we can point to help. We can let them experience the natural consequences of their actions. There are various support groups, often free, for those suffering from addictions and for those who love them. The absolute hardest thing is to realize that the only person that can affect change with the addict is the addict. Nobody else. You can love them but you cannot make them get better. Only they can do it.
Many do recover. Some do not. This is why we are put on this earth, to give comfort and to walk each other home.
