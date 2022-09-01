I read a story about a man and his daughters. When one daughter was hospitalized, friends and family came with home-cooked meals, reached out with phone calls, and provided emotional support. They were there for him and his family.

The other daughter later received residential treatment for chemical dependency. No phone calls. No supportive calls or cards. Nothing. The silence was deafening.

