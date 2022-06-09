In the famous Serenity Prayer, we are encouraged to “accept the things we cannot change.” Wise words. Not ones I find easy to follow.
I really don’t like acceptance. I have a very strong self-will and it has served me well. I got myself into a degree program for which I did not, technically, qualify. I talk my way out of traffic tickets. I got a job as a nanny in Finland without speaking the language. I didn’t even quite know where Finland was except it was farther east than England. I even talked myself out of an assault, so I tend to have a very high opinion on what I can and cannot do.
Having children put the kibosh to that thinking. I learned early that there are three things you cannot make a child to do: eat, sleep or go to the bathroom. (And that was only the beginning. Wait until the teen years!)
As I age, I am realizing that there are many, many things I have little or no power over. The weather, the political process, people. Little by little I am making peace with this.
But not power outages. There is something about electrical power going out that drives me bonkers. During the last outage, which, for the record, was over 22 hours at my place, I tried to take a nap. No deal. I would lay there, eyes closed, and think: is the power coming back on now? Pause a few minutes. How about now? Roll over. Did I hear it coming on now?
I don’t do “Little House on the Prairie.” I have candles and oil lamps, but I don’t enjoy using them for anything outside of a purely decorative purpose. And I don’t like to camp, particularly in my house. I don’t sleep on the floor.
The last time I went camping, it was 1977, as a chemical dependency counselor for of heroin addicts. Our boss thought taking a bunch of Detroit and Lansing drug users into the Michigan woods camping would be a therapeutic. It was, as we say in Minnesota, interesting, but that’s another story.
With no sleep and no electrical power, I wound up driving around the suburbs. I saw large trees torn up by the roots. I saw limbs and branches still strewn across roads. I saw houses with the power on. I went into shops that had air conditioning. I came home to no power. When I was at the point of offering novenas to St. Jude in hopes of some electricity, Xcel Energy came through. Thank you. I will humbly pay your bills.
I will now accept that my level of acceptance needs some improvement. I will practice detachment from earthly troubles. I will be grateful for all the things that this life gives me. I will do all these things with the lights on.
