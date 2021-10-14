It’s with great pride that I share with you that North Hennepin Community College has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The annual award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. North Hennepin Community College will be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the November 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. This is the first time North Hennepin Community College has been named as a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award recipient, and we are one of two colleges in the state to be awarded this year.
I’m extremely proud of the diversity and equity work we’ve done at NHCC, and this award serves as a symbol of the great effort that’s been given by our community members to help our initiatives thrive and flourish. The year 2020 was an incredibly difficult one in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, and certainly as an institution located in ground zero of our nation’s racial reckoning. This Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award is an incredible boost to our college spirit, and it’s a fantastic benchmark to inspire and motivate us to continue doing the great work we’re doing.
INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected North Hennepin Community College for its innovative initiatives that support students, employees, and the greater community. Guided by the leadership of chief diversity officer “Eda” Rassheedah Watts, the college launched Racial Healing and Anti-Racism Community Outreach with the city of Brooklyn Park, the Brooklyn Center Chief of Police, City Council members, and various K-12 leaders.
The college also established its first Racial and Social Justice Leadership Scholarship to support up-and-coming student leaders. Stages of Equity, a cross-organizational initiative led by Kathy Hendrickson, dean of the School of Fine and Applied Arts, Global and Cultural Studies, featured local and national artists of color through a three-day festival showcasing their equity-themed work.
Another new program, Be Bold-Break the Mold, supports diverse women pursuing non-traditional careers through mentorship with local women business leaders. Visit nhcc.edu/solidarity to learn more about our work, and to register in advance for the virtual Community Racial Healing Circle on November 15.
I’m humbled to serve as president of such an incredible campus community! Our students and employees energize me and give me purpose. I’m grateful for the gift of education from my parents, which is amazing because their formal education stopped after first grade.
Interestingly, I never set out to be a college president. In fact, I had dreams of becoming a neurologist, but when I didn’t pass the medical school exam, my path changed. Education is my passion and a gift that keeps on giving through the lives of the students, faculty and community members I am honored to serve. I hope I have made their lives better, and that they continue to pay it forward.
If you’re thinking about continuing your education, do so during the month of October for College Knowledge Month, an opportunity to explore higher education options in the state and to apply for free. Learn more at nhcc.edu/start.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Communty College.
