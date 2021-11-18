Did you know November is the month of gratitude? According to PositivePsychology.com, an online resource for practitioners, gratitude is both an action and a positive emotion that has a measurable impact, including making friends, improving physical and psychological health, enhancing empathy and reducing aggression, improving sleep and more. Each and every one of us can practice gratitude daily, at no cost. Let me start by sharing my gratitude this month.
As the nation celebrates both Native American Heritage Month and Thanksgiving, I want to recognize and acknowledge that North Hennepin Community College was built on Indigenous land, the traditional territories of the Dakota people. These nations are recognized as stewards of this land and surrounding areas. This acknowledgment alone is not enough to heal the trauma of the peoples of these nations, though it is still important for us to bring awareness and continue to work towards reconciliation.
Let this land acknowledgment be an opening for us all to contemplate the ways we can join in movements for sovereignty and self-determination. This is our commitment to advancing racial equity, closing the opportunity gap, and improving college access to communities that experience racial inequities. This acknowledgment is a practice in recognizing our institutional history, responsibility, and commitment.
I also want to thank Elder John Poupart and John Day for participating in our Social Justice Speaker Series on November 9, and enlightening us about their spirituality, language, and codes of conduct. Visit the Investing in Native Communities website nativephilanthropy.candid.org to learn more and support our communities.
Thank you, veterans, for your service. The dedication and commitment you’ve given to our country cannot be overstated. As a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon institution, North Hennepin Community College is committed to supporting our 200 student veterans in utilizing their education benefits and connect them to community resources. We want to help you! Visit our Veterans Affairs webpage, nhcc.edu/veterans, to learn more about how to connect with our staff and resources.
Thank you to our student leaders and NHCC’s CARE Team for helping North Hennepin Community College become a designated Hunger Free Campus, a campus that is actively taking strides to reduce food insecurity among students. Hunger is a real problem. To date this fall term, there were 350 visits to our food cupboard, 133 unique users, and 3,800 pounds of food distributed to NHCC students.
To become a Hunger Free Campus, NHCC met the requirements of creating a food pantry on campus and partnering with a food bank, hiring a designated staff person to educate students on SNAP and other benefits, offering emergency funds to assist students, developing a taskforce to address food insecurity concerns, and hosting hunger awareness events each year.
In addition to meeting these criteria, in fall 2020 NHCC received $55,000 through the Minnesota Department of Education Meal Access grant, and in fall 2021 received $21,000 through the Hennepin County Food Insecurity grant. A portion of these funds were used to purchase a refrigerator and freezer to provide fresh and frozen food to students. We invite you to support our annual food drive November 22-23 with monetary and/or food donations. Please visit our Food Cupboard webpage, nhcc.edu/foodcupboard, to learn more.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
