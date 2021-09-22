Pilgrim Dry Cleaners’ Coats for Kids drive, which is its 36th year and runs through Oct. 9, provides coats and other cold-weather gear to many local charities, including Minneapolis- and Bloomington-based Good in the Hood.
This year, Good in the Hood will be distributing the coats it receives to refugees, as well as longtime residents in financial need.
“It is important for us to carry on the Coats for Kids legacy, started by Pilgrim’s founder Don Rosen in 1986,” said Laura Dizon, marketing coordinator for Pilgrim.
During the drive, Pilgrim collects coats for children and adults, as well as other cold weather gear at each of 27 locations. The coats are then cleaned and distributed to area charities.
Community members, businesses and organizations also organize their own collections for the drive.
The company aims to collect at least 10,000 coats this year.
Good in the Hood
Good in the Hood has several programs operating in the Twin Cities.
“We are a kindness-based organization,” said Jamie Morrison, director of operations and human resources. “With that in mind, we have a multitude of programs that help meet the needs of those who are disenfranchised for whatever reasons.”
The organization offers hunger relief and support at 27 sites in the metro, as well as a shoe collection and redistribution program, a medical footcare program, a home makeover program, and holiday help for families in need.
“Pilgrim Dry Cleaners has been a wonderful partner of ours for several years now,” Morrison said. “When I think of Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, their part in this, many people just kind of think of them as a cleaner, but they are an organization that is really deeply engaged in community efforts.”
Typically, the organization receives approximately 1,000 coats from the drive, which it distributes in the following months to families in need.
While these efforts will continue this year, Good in the Hood is partnering with the state to assist Afghan refugees relocating to the state after escaping the Taliban takeover of their home country.
Morrison said she contacted Pilgrim “and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this great opportunity to be able to help refugee families who are coming into the state, helping to provide some socks, hats, gloves, scarves, for adults and children, and would you guys be willing to partner more with us this year in that effort?’ And they said absolutely, yes, without question we would love to.”
With that work, Morrison said they will set aside “a good lion’s share of the coats to make sure that we’re meeting that need.”
If coats are left over from the drive, they will be distributed to residents. If not, Morrison said they would find additional resources to help meet the demand.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a heightened need for financial support in the community, Morrison said.
“I use our food distribution as an example because these other resources often flow into where we have hunger relief sites,” she said. “Prior to the pandemic, we had 14 hunger relief sites that we would be providing holiday help, coats and backpacks for kids, and back-to-school packs, homeless bags, those sorts of things. During the pandemic, we went from 14 hunger relief sites to 27 hunger relief sites. And that continues to grow.”
Since the drive’s founding, the company has donated more than 432,500 coats to charity.
Community members who would like to participate but do not have a spare coat can make a financial donation to the drive. Checks can be mailed to The Rose Foundation, care of Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, 3217 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, 55443.
A $25 donation provides one coat to a child in need.
