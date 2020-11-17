New Hope city employees are sponsoring a Thanksgiving food drive through Nov. 20. A second food drive, as well as a holiday toy drive, are scheduled for Nov. 23 to Dec. 18.
Unopened, nonperishable food items or checks will be accepted for the two food drives. Please make sure that canned items are not beyond their “use by” date.
Food may be dropped off 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. Donated food will be delivered to NEAR food shelf before the holidays for distribution to local families in need.
New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, as well as donations by cash, check or gift card will be accepted for the holiday toy drive sponsored by the New Hope Police Department. Items may be dropped off at the police department lobby 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Donated items will be delivered to NEAR, PRISM and Toys for Tots.
Additionally, the police department is collecting new or gently used coats to benefit the Salvation Army through Dec. 4.
Info: newhopemn.gov
