Attorneys in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter presented their closing arguments to the jury Dec. 20.
Potter was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, which occurred during an April traffic stop.
The state argued that Potter knew the risks of accidentally drawing her firearm rather than her Taser when she shot Wright, recklessly handled her service pistol, and caused Wright’s death by culpable negligence.
Potter’s defense argued it was Wright who caused the incident by attempting to flee the traffic stop, and that Potter could not have known the risk of firing her pistol if she was not conscious she was brandishing it.
Potter has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jury deliberations began at 12:45 p.m.
State’s argument
Erin Eldridge, assistant attorney general, stressed that Potter’s actions were reckless, negligent, and criminal in her closing statement.
“This was no little oopsie,” she said. “This was a colossal screw-up, a blunder of epic proportions. It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years and she was trained to prevent it. It was irreversible and it was fatal.”
To prove the manslaughter charges, the state is required to show intent, Eldridge said.
“This case is about the defendant’s rash and reckless conduct. It’s not about her being a nice person or a good person – even nice people have to obey the law,” she said. “What this case is really about is about an officer who mishandled her firearm, that’s why we’re here.”
Using slowed-down body camera footage, Eldridge attempted to disprove claims that Potter was warranted in using deadly force in an effort to save her follow officers from bodily harm during the incident.
“She was aware of the risks of pulling her gun instead of her Taser and shooting someone, and she disregarded those risks,” Eldridge said. “Responsible officers know not to blindly draw their weapons and press the trigger.”
She also asked the jury to consider the close relationships between Potter and he law enforcement officials who testified.
“‘Police family’ is what she called them,” Eldridge said. “How can we ask officers who have known and liked the defendant Kimberly Potter for years and who have been a part of her police family for decades, how can we ask them to independently assess what happened?”
Potter’s defense
Potter’s actions during the traffic stop that led to Wright’s shooting were legal, and the incident began when Wright attempted to resist arrest, defense attorney Earl Gray said.
“He all the sudden breaks away. That’s the cause, ladies and gentlemen of the jury. That’s what caused this whole incident,” he said. “If he would have gone with the officers, been handcuffed, go to the squad car, go take a ride downtown, it’s over.”
Potter was legally allowed to use lethal force in the incident to attempt to save her fellow officers from harm, Gray said. “Even though she didn’t know she was using it, she had a right to,” he said.
Police officers would not lie to protect a fellow officer, Gray said. “They know what the oath is,” he said.
It is not possible to recklessly handle a firearm if you are not conscious of the fact that you are holding one, Gray said. All the evidence points to Potter’s belief that she was holding a Taser rather than a gun, he said.
“How could you recklessly handle it if you don’t know you have it?” he said. “She made a mistake.”
