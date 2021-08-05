Brooklyn Center is hosting its Community Health Fair from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway.
The goal of the Health Fair is to attract and educate individuals who make major health, wellness, food and fitness decisions for their families.
Through community partners, the city will offer speakers and live entertainment, workshops, demonstrations, kids games, and service-based vendor booths that provide health screenings, services and fitness information.
The event is free and open to the public.
