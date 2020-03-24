City officials continue to grapple with how to operate in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the most up-to-date information as of March 23, when this issue went to press. Check for updates at the city’s website.
New Hope
On March 16, the New Hope City Council made the decision to extend the closure of parks and recreation facilities to all city facilities and suspend non-essential functions, effective March 18. This decision is in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s on-going communications and executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this release, these changes are in effect through Friday, April 3, and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Closed facilities include City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.; Public Works, 5500 International Parkway; New Hope Ice Arena, 4949 Louisiana Ave. N.; New Hope Golf Course, 8130 Bass Lake Road.
Police and fire-rescue services will continue to be staffed. Public works will continue to monitor services and have staff on stand-by for emergency needs. Call 763-531-5170 for emergency public works needs. Beginning March 18, non-essential city employees no longer reported to work at city buildings.
To mitigate the risk of financial hardship to employees and their families, the city reported that it will continue to pay all employees, including employees who cannot work remotely, at their normal rate of pay. Employee staffing policies may change as the situation continues to evolve.
During the closure, employees will not have access to their office phones. The best way to communicate with employees is by email, but understand there will likely be delays.
All building inspections and inspections of other permits (ROW, stormwater, etc) are postponed until further notice. Procedures are in place to continue providing water and sanitary sewer services. Call 763-531-5170 for water or sanitary sewer emergencies.
With emergency response being the main priority, until further notice police staff will no longer provide fingerprinting services for the public.
Utility payments can be made online via the city website, newhopemn.gov/utilitybill or dropped at city hall in the drop box near the front door. Messages may be left on 763-592-6760 and staff will return calls as soon as they are able. The city will not turn off water due to non-payment.
All recreation activities, classes, programs, events, and facility rentals, are canceled or postponed through April 3.
City hall will be open for the March 23 city council and April 2 Board of Appeals and Equalization meetings. To abide by the recommendation of fewer than 10 individuals gathering, some staff and council members will be remote. The agenda packets will be available on the city website before the meetings.
All other city meetings are canceled through April 3.
Check for updates at ci.new-hope.mn.us.
Robbinsdale
As of March 23, Robbinsdale City Hall and Deputy Registrars office is closed to the public. For questions on city services, call the main information line at 763-537-4534.
For DMV service options, go to robbinsdalemn.com/dmvdropoff. Visit travel.state.gov for more information. For questions, call the Robbinsdale Deputy Registrars Office at 763-535-8133.
Robbinsdale Area Schools are closed at least through March 27.
The Robbinsdale Community Gyms and Fitness Center will be closed at least through March 29. All Robbinsdale Recreation programs are canceled at least through April 4. Call 763-531-1276 for information about recreation programming.
Trails and parks remain open. Due to the frost still in the ground, it is recommended to limit use of any of the sports fields to avoid damaging the fields.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission and Human Rights Commission Meetings are canceled for March.
At this time, garbage and recycling services by Waste Management are still operating on scheduled days. Garbage or recycling might be picked up earlier on scheduled pickup days than is normally the case. Garbage and recycling bins must be ready for pick up by 6 a.m. or the night before the day of scheduled pickup. Waste Management will be doing city pick up with additional trucks and one person per truck (normally there are two; one driving and one hooking up the carts to the truck.)
Robbinsdale Police continue to be fully staffed and operating under normal conditions without interruption.
Check for updates at robbinsdalemn.com.
Golden Valley
In response to the COVID-19 health pandemic, the City of Golden Valley has closed facilities, suspended programs and events and made several operational changes. On March 16, Mayor Shep Harris declared a local emergency under Minnesota Statute, section 12.37. In accordance with that declaration, all City Council meetings will be conducted by telephone or other electronic means until further notice.
Closed facilities include City Hall and DMV, 7800 Golden Valley Road; Brookview (including Brookview Backyard, Brookview Golf & Lawn Bowling, Three One Six Bar + Grill), 316 Brookview Parkway South.
Public safety emergency services will continue as usual, and the Public Safety Building will be staffed with emergency responders 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
As of March 16, non-emergency city employees no longer reported to work at city buildings. To mitigate the risk of financial hardship to employees and their families, the city will continue to pay all employees, including employees who cannot work remotely, at their normal rate of pay. Employee staffing policies may change as the situation continues to evolve.
During the closure, employees will have limited access to their office phones. The best way to communicate with employees during this time is by email.
All building inspections and inspections of other permits (ROW, stormwater, etc) are postponed until further notice.
Inflow and infiltration inspections are currently postponed. Residents may hire private contractors to televise their sewer lines and send results to the city for review. Call 763-593-3960 before the initial inspection or with questions.
Procedures are in place to continue providing water and sanitary sewer services. Call 763-593-8000 for water or sanitary sewer emergencies.
With emergency response being the main priority, until further notice Public Safety staff will no longer provide fingerprinting services for the public nor process solicitor permit applications.
Utility payments can be made online via the city website or dropped at City Hall in the drop box near the front door. Go to the city website and search “utility billing.” For questions, call 763-593-8016 and leave a message. City staff will return the call. The city will not turn off water due to non-payment.
The City’s DMV office will be closed until April 3. To renew your tabs, go to dps.mn.gov. Dealers can call 763-593-8047.
All Parks and Recreation activities, classes, programs, events, and Brookview facility rentals, are canceled or postponed through April 3. This includes all non-city events scheduled through April 3 at Brookview Golden Valley.
Starting March 17 until further notice, City Council meetings will be virtual. Updates and links will be available on the city website before the meeting. To participate in the meeting, email a City Councilmember or City Manager Tim Cruikshank before 4:30 p.m. the day of the meeting.
The March 23 Planning Commission meeting is canceled and the public hearing will be rescheduled. Check for updates on the commission’s web page.
All other board and commission meetings are canceled through April 3.
Look for updates at goldenvalleymn.gov.
Crystal
To protect residents and staff from transmission of COVID-19, the city of Crystal has closed its public buildings and offices; however, essential public safety and public works services remain available without interruption. In case of emergency, including emergencies for public works, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 763-531-1000, email, or visit the city contact page.
Building closures include the city hall and police department facility, the community center and the public works facility. These closures will continue at least through Wednesday, April 1.
Residents and customers are asked to conduct city-related business remotely, utilizing phones, text messaging, mail, email or online information and documents via the city website.
The Crystal Community Center will be closed and recreation activities are canceled until further notice; however, senior meal programs will continue. If activities are not held, efforts will be made to reschedule. Activity cancellations and updates will be communicated via e-mail to registered participants as soon as possible and will be posted on the Crystal Recreation website.
Many events, boards and commission meetings have been canceled. However, as of March 23 the Special Material Drop-off Day was scheduled to continue at the Brooklyn Park Operations and Maintenance Facility, 8300 Noble Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Residents can drop off mattresses, carpet, electronics, appliances, tires, scrap metal, bikes, batteries and more. Fees may be charged for some items. There is also free paper shredding. For more information, including a complete list of what is accepted, visit hrg-recycling.com or call 763-493-8006.
Information regarding building permits and inspections can be found on the city website. Permit applications may be submitted online or mailed to the city. Building inspections will continue.
Check for updates at crystalmn.gov.
