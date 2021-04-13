The cities of Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope have elected to continue curfews beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The announcements were released just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

During the curfew, public streets and places are closed for meeting or traveling. Exemptions include people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger, the homeless and the news media.

The curfews were declared by each city’s respective mayor in absence of an order by the Governor, who announced he would not be extending a curfew to the evening of April 13.

The city of Brooklyn Park confirmed it was planning a curfew, but had not finalized a start or end time. The city was hosting a Special Primary Mayoral Election that was scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

On April 12, about 40 people were arrested in Brooklyn Center during the second night of unrest that was sparked when a police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright. A crowd remained outside the police station well past the 7 p.m. curfew that was imposed across the metro, until law enforcement officers in riot gear deployed tear gas and marched toward the protesters to push them back, detaining some along the way.

