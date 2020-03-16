Cities in the Sun Post coverage area have made announcements on closings and cancellations. Review them here:
New Hope
New Hope city officials reported that they are monitoring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, “as it does with all situations that could result in emergency situations within the community.” It reported that planning for these types of emergencies is made in conjunction with West Metro Fire-Rescue District, Robbinsdale School District 281, Hennepin County Emergency Management Services and the Minnesota Department of Health.
As of March 16, the city had not canceled any weekday events. For up-to-date information, visit ci.new-hope.mn.us.
Golden Valley
The City of Golden Valley has opted to close facilities and suspend recreation programs and events through April 3. This includes operations at City Hall, the Golden Valley DMV and Brookview. Beginning March 16, non-emergency city employees were not required to report to city buildings. All employees who are able to work remotely will work from home.
Public safety emergency services will continue as usual, and the Public Safety Building will be staffed with emergency responders 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Procedures are in place to continue providing water and sanitary sewer services. Call 763-593-8000 for water or sanitary sewer emergencies.
All building inspections and inspections of other permits are postponed until further notice. The City’s DMV office will be closed until April 3. To renew your tabs, go to dps.mn.gov.
Boards and commission meetings have been canceled through April 3, except for the March 17 city council meeting which was virtual.
For more up-to-date information, visit goldenvalleymn,gov.
Robbinsdale
Overall, Robbinsdale City Hall and the Deputy Registrars Office will remain open with limitations. Only employees will be allowed in non-public areas. The city reported it “will continue counter services while applying distance restrictions.” City Hall reservations will be worked out case by case.
The City Council was scheduled to proceed as usual March 17. Both open houses for the Sanborn Park community building have been postponed.
Recreation programming was canceled through March 29, as well as the community gyms and fitness center.
Garbage and recycling service will not be impacted.
For more information, visit robbinsdalemn.com/coronavirus.
Crystal
Crystal officials have canceled recreational programming. The cancellations will continue through April 1. Upcoming events like the Mayor’s State of the City Address and a Bowling for K-9 Leo fundraiser have been canceled. Cheers to Crystal, which was scheduled March 20, has been postponed.
A statement released by city officials is as follows: “In light of concerns regarding the Coronavirus, the city of Crystal asks its residents and customers to conduct city-related business remotely until April 1, when possible. Utilizing phones, text messaging, email or online information and documents will help keep city employees safe and the community healthy.”
City facilities remain open for business. However, when at all possible, residents are being asked to conduct business electronically until April 1 when the city will re-evaluate the situation.
Essential services, such as fire and police, will not be suspended.
City Communications Director Mike Peterson said, “Police and city staff are conducting business as usual. There are no plans to have city staff work remotely more than is usual.”
Visit crystalmn.gov for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.