James Shepherd, public practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present his discussion,“Why everyone is needed” at 11 a.m. October 16, at the Brookdale Library, at 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk will be live-streamed, and will available afterwards on YouTube. It is sponsored by Third Church of Christ, Scientist, Minneapolis.
Shepherd has been a Christian Science practitioner for years. Based in Eugene, Oregon, he speaks to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
