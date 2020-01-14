The Brooklyn Park location of the fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is expected to open in February 2020, according to a franchise spokesperson.

The franchise, located at 9751 Xenia Ave. N., is owned by Brandon Luffman.

The restaurant will be hiring for full-time and part-time positions, as well as day and evening shifts in all areas of the restaurant. Openings are available in leadership development, hospitality, catering and training, among others. Each position includes benefits including access to scholarships for continuing education, Sundays off, “flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant,” according to a press release. Scholarships are available through the restaurant chain’s “Remarkable Futures” program, which provides scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

Those wishing to apply can visit nowhiring.com/cfabrooklynpark.

