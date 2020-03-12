Friday, March 20, event will include brewers, food and music
Focus on good food, beer and soda, and great conversation, throw in some music and an event that raises money for area parks and that’s a recipe for success.
That’s what Amanda Dagenhardt and the committee of five people planning the second annual Cheers to Crystal event are counting on.
“Last year, I think there was around 100 to 150 attendees,” Dagenhardt said. “This year, we’re hoping to double that. I think they had a really good response last year after the event.”
Getting to that point has taken some work, as the members of the Crystal Fund for Community Progress Committee have discovered. They have been meeting and planning for about the past six months.
During that time, the committee members have fanned out across the Crystal and metro areas to find breweries and restaurants to commit to the event scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N.
A handful of the breweries will be new to the event this year, Dagenhardt said.
She got involved, like most others who decide to commit to volunteering, through a sense of belonging and ownership.
After volunteering with the city in 2017, she and her husband moved to Texas for his job.
Eighteen months later they found themselves back in Minnesota and she was back to volunteering for local events, including Cheers to Crystal.
“They were looking for more volunteers, people that wanted to make a difference in the community and help fundraise for different projects for the parks and open spaces in our city. Volunteering, in general, just really speaks to me. I’ve done it a lot in the past and for this being something in the city that I live in, is definitely something that I wanted to pursue,” she added.
Dagenhardt and the others began by arranging for brewers to attend.
Some of the breweries that participated last year won’t be at this year’s event, opening the door for a different look.
“We’re still talking to different breweries, but we hope to have about eight to 10 breweries in attendance, so it will be similar to last year. We’re also reaching out to different restaurants in Crystal and even Hy-Vee, the grocery store, [will be] donating some food and snacks that we have on hand for everyone. And then we have the same live band, the Blutopians - a band that’s local to the area,” she said.
All the funds raised will go toward the parks system in the city, most notably Becker Park.
“This year, more specifically, [the funds] will be going toward the inclusive play area that they’re putting in as part of the playground at Becker Park,” Dagenhardt said.
In addition to raising funds through events like the Cheers to Crystal, volunteers have also hosted plant sales and supported efforts such as the Little Free Libraries that are scattered about the city.
The organizers are hoping to get word-of-mouth help in promoting the event, along with the usual methods of sharing the information.
“We’re ramping up social media and hanging flyers around at local businesses, so hopefully it’ll continue to grow and be a bigger annual event,” Dagenhardt said.
Events such as the Cheers to Crystal fundraiser that continue to bring people together for causes that help the entire community.
“It’s a great opportunity, first of all, to give back to your community,” she said. “This is just a fun event to kind of break up the almost-end-of-winter-early-spring-blues. So, there’ll be music, there’ll be beer, there’ll be some games, it’ll just be a really fun time and you’ll be kind of giving back to the community at the same time.”
Get more information at cheerstocrystal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.