A Chaska man with an existing criminal record was charged in connection with a March 16 shootout with police in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Walmart.
James Howard Klein, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault – use of deadly force against a peace officer, prosecutor, judge or corrections employee, and one count of possession of ammunition or a firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent crime of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the Brooklyn Park Walmart on a shoplifting call. The officers were also told that the suspect, allegedly Klein, was wearing a holster and purchasing a large amount of ammunition.
An arriving officer saw and approached the suspect in the parking lot and asked him to stop. According to the criminal complaint, Klein can be seen on a body camera with his hand in his coat pocket. He ignored the officer’s command to stop and remove his hand from his pocket. He continued walking away, ignoring orders to stop.
In an attempt to stop Klein, the officer deployed his Taser, which did not stop Klein. He ran away between two vehicles, then fired a gun at the officer. The officer returned fire.
Another arriving officer fired at Klein upon arrival. While he chased Klein and returned fire, he saw Klein point his gun at a white vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle drove off, and Klein turned back towards the officer with his handgun still drawn. The officer again fired his service weapon, hitting Klein and knocking him on the ground.
When officers searched Klein, they found a “bandolero” style gun-belt with numerous rounds of ammunition.
Klein was hit in both the leg and hand and was transported to the hospital. He is now under police guard in the hospital.
Klein is ineligible to possess a firearm due to convictions that include felony possession of hallucinogens, two cases for second-degree possession of cocaine/heroin/meth, and fleeing police officers, among other convictions.
Officer-involved shootings are investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
