New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.