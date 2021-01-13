A Brooklyn Park man was charged with murder and weapons violations in connection with a mid-summer drive-by shooting in Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Jan. 12.
Devon Manley, 28, was charged with murder and felony possession of firearms and ammunition in connection with the fatal July 11 shooting of Shanette Marable, 31, of Minneapolis.
According to the criminal complaint, at 8:02 p.m. July 11, Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North. As they approached the scene, an Infiniti SUV followed behind them, honking its horn.
Officers pulled over and were approached by the drive of the vehicle, who was covered in blood. He told officers that someone had fired gunshots at him and his girlfriend had been hit.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers noted that she appeared to be dead, and that her 2-year-old child was in the back seat. The child had sustained cuts from glass.
Marable was pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital at 12:46 a.m. July 12. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.
The driver of the vehicle told officers that he and Marable had been out celebrating her July 11 birthday. He had come to a stop at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Emerson Avenue when someone fired two to three shots at his vehicle, shattering his window. He then heard five to six more gunshots, and saw that Marable had been struck.
Following the shooting, he flagged down the police car.
Surveillance video showed a Jeep Compass Trail Hawk use the bike lane to slowly drive up beside the other vehicle and fire multiple gunshots. Prosecutors allege that the only occupant of the Jeep was Manley, who was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.
Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed Manley, identified by his tattoos and wearing the same clothing, enter the Jeep earlier that day while holding a pistol with an extended magazine.
Investigators showed the images from the gas station to Marable’s boyfriend, who identified Manley by his nickname, “Paco.” The Minnesota Department of Corrections had documented this nickname for Manley, who has previous convictions for second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Marable’s boyfriend told investigators that he had been in a verbal altercation with Manley a year prior over a debt owed by Manley.
Cellphone records showed Manley’s phone at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North at 8:01 p.m. the day of the shooting. Facebook records show that Manley searched for Marable’s boyfriend’s name twice approximately 45 minutes before the shooting, as well as once 45 minutes after the shooting.
Manley was arrested at an address on the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Officers executing a search warrant found a 9mm pistol under his bed.
Manley initially told investigators he drove the Jeep to the shooting, but that he had a passenger who was the shooter. He later admitted he was the lone shooter and occupant of the vehicle.
