After a 5-year-old was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park Nov. 25, the 13-year-old that fired the gun has been charged in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, police are searching for the man who owned the gun fired in the fatal accident.
According to Mark Bruley, deputy police chief, the 13-year-old who allegedly fired the gun was charged by petition in connection with the incident.
Information related to criminal cases for minors – and felony cases that occur when the accused is under the age of 16 – is kept confidential per Minnesota statute.
Bruley did not provide any additional information related to the 13-year-old’s case.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 5-year-old Lamar Scott, of Gary, Indiana.
Police are now searching for a 31-year-old man responsible for the firearm used in the shooting.
The man was legally prohibited from owning a gun “and was out on probation from another gun charge out of Hennepin County,” Bruley said. “There is now an active probation warrant issued. Significant attempts to find (him) have been made but he has absconded.”
According the Police Department, Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 25 to a home in the 8000 block of Florida Avenue on a report that a child had been shot.
Officers attempted to render aid, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the medical examiner, he died from a gunshot to the head.
Officers determined that a 13-year-old male had been handling the gun during the incident. He and several other juveniles were attempting to make a social media video when the gun fired, fatally striking the victim, police said.
