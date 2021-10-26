Champlin Park volleyball came back from a two games to one deficit Oct. 19 to beat Rogers 3-2 (13-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8).
The win clinched the Northwest Suburban Conference title for the Rebels (21-6 overall, 8-0 conference).
Champlin Park is ranked sixth overall in the state but plays in the challenging 5AAAA section, which includes top-ranked Wayzata (28-0).
The Rebels fell 3-1 at Wayzata on Oct. 11 and will most likely need to earn a win against the Trojans in order to make state.
Champlin Park is seeded second and opens the playoffs against seventh-seeded Armstrong. Wayzata is seeded first and opens against eighth-seeded Park Center.
The other section quarterfinals are between fourth-seeded Hopkins and fifth-seeded Spring Lake Park and third-seeded Maple Grove and sixth-seeded Osseo.
The quarterfinals are at 7 p.m., Oct. 26, at the higher seed. The winners will square off in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 28, with both games at the highest seeded team remaining.
The section final is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Osseo High School.
Champlin Park 3, Rogers 2
The Rebels needed several players to step up to outlast Rogers in the 3-2 comeback win.
Junior Marlie Hanson and freshman Carly Gilk each had 14 kills, and senior Claire Caswell added nine.
Senior Allie Kopp finished with 27 assists, and freshman Reese Axness chipped in with 11.
Senior Kylie Stremmel, junior Sara Moberg and Hanson each had two aces.
Defensively, Stremmel had 14 digs, and Moberg added 13. Hanson finished with 12, and Kopp and Axness each had eight. Caswell added 3 1/2 blocks, and Hanson had two.
