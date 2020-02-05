Champlin Park Nordic boys skiing is headed back to state again after a runner-up finish Feb. 5 in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.

Senior Annie Miller is joining them on the girls side after taking sixth overall in her race.

For the boys, seniors Jack Nightingale, Mark Scheller, Connor Preston and Zac Oldroyd all scored points as the Rebels finished with 372, just three shy of first-place Maple Grove (375).

Nightingale led the charge in fifth-place in 25 minutes, 25.2 seconds, and Scheller was sixth in 25:32.7. Preston was seventh in 25:48.9. Oldroyd finished the scoring in 14th in 26:25.8.

On the girls side, Miller's time of 29:37 led the girls, which finished sixth with a 324.

Senior Jennifer Omann just missed a state berth by one position, taking 11th in 30:30.2, and junior Atley Schreiner finished 23rd in 32:10.3. Junior Ashlyn Murphy finished the team scoring with a 40th-place finish in 34:02.7.

