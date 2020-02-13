Champlin Park juniors Emma Saksa and Tashina Beyioku-Alase are off to state again for the Rebels' gymnastics team.

Saksa advanced on the uneven bars, finishing fourth with a 9.5. It is her third straight state appearance.

Beyioku-Alase made state in vault and the floor exercise. She also made state last season. Beyioku-Alase tied for third on the vault with a 9.425 and was fifth on the floor with a 9.475.

As a team, Champlin Park finished fourth with a 139.625.

