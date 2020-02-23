Champlin Park juniors Tashina Beyioku-Alase and Emma Saksa finished their seasons Feb. 22 in the AA individual state gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Beyioku-Alase finished ninth on the floor exercise (9.6) and 12th on the vault (9.55). Saksa was 21st on the uneven bars (9.225).
