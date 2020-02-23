Champlin Park juniors Tashina Beyioku-Alase and Emma Saksa finished their seasons Feb. 22 in the AA individual state gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Beyioku-Alase finished ninth on the floor exercise (9.6) and 12th on the vault (9.55). Saksa was 21st on the uneven bars (9.225).

More in the Feb. 27 issue of the Sun Post.

