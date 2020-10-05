Champlin Park girls tennis split the final two regular season games last week and finished 7-4 overall.

Champlin Park defeated Spring Lake Park 6-1 on Sept. 29 and fell to Rogers in a conference crossover 5-2 on Oct. 1.

That finish has put the Rebels up against Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-11) in the 5AA team section at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

The winner takes on the winner of Delano (9-2) and Minneapolis Edison at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Champlin Park defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong during the regular season but didn’t play Delano or Edison.

Wayzata (6-4), Robbinsdale Cooper, Coon Rapids (2-9) and Buffalo (1-8) are the other teams on the Rebels’ side of the bracket.

Maple Grove (11-0), Monticello (3-8), Osseo (7-4), Park Center (0-11), Anoka (5-6), Rogers (8-3) and STMA (4-5) are the other teams in the 5AA section.

The semifinals are Monday, Oct. 12, and the finals are Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Champlin Park 6, Spring Lake Park 1

All four singles players won matches against the Panthers on Sept. 29, with all four players dropping just six games combined.

Sophomore Alex Repplier won 6-0, 6-0 against junior Lynn Nguyen at No. 1 singles, and sophomore Abriella Williams defeated senior Trinity Friesz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Freshman Debbie Ogdahl picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over freshman Zoe Nelson at No. 3 singles, and sophomore Veranique Poquette defeated sophomore Brooke Elleson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

The No.1 and No. 2 doubles teams also earned wins.

Senior Keara Kelleher and junior Alyssa Ostendorf had one of the toughest matches at No. 1 doubles. They edged seniors Olivia Busack and Alexa Nielsen 7-5, 6-4.

Seniors Amandy Tran and LeAnna Ung picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win against senior Kari Jackson and junior Taylor Hinkle at No. 2 doubles.

Senior Kaija Howard and sophomore Vanessa Pham fell 3-6, 6-7 in a contested match at No. 3 doubles against juniors Genevieve Nusbaum and Carissa Roell.

Rogers 5, Champlin Park 2

Repplier won the lone singles match for Champlin Park, defeating junior Abby Johnson 6-4, 6-1.

Pham and Ung also added a win at No. 2 doubles with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over junior Raegan Kimbler and sophomore Morgan Poirier.

Poquette went three sets at No. 4 singles against senior Breanna Hetchler but fell 2-6, 6-1, 1-6.

Other matches were close too.

Williams fell 3-6, 4-6 to sophomore Bella Hoffarth 3-6, 4-6 at No. 2 singles, and Ogdahl lost 3-6, 4-6 to junior Avery Farrell at No. 3 singles.

Kelleher and Ostendorf were edged 3-6, 5-7 to senior Emma Rooks and junior Anna Luksik at No. 1 doubles.

Senior Caroline Kelley and sophomore Yulia Horton dropped a 3-6, 2-6 match to junior Paige Vreeman and sophomore Elizabeth Stickler at No. 3 doubles.

