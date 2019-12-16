Champlin Park girls soccer earned four selections to the 2019 Minnesota All-State team this season – and three are coming back next season.
The Rebels had two first-team selections with junior midfielder Megan Carlson and freshman midfielder Paige Kalal. Senior goalie Malia Braiedy and junior forward Maille Mathis were named to the second-team.
Carlson finished with 14 goals and 10 assists, and Kalal had 18 goals and eight assists. Mathis finished with 15 goals and seven assists.
Braiedy had 63 saves and had a .43 goals against average in 15 regular season games.
Champlin Park was 18-2-1 overall last season, winning the Northwest Suburban Conference and advancing to the AA state tournament for the first time. The Rebels ended up fourth overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.