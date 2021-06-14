Champlin Park junior Taylor Ullen made the Class 3A state meet, claiming the fifth and final individual qualifying spot June 2-3 in the 5AAA section meet at the Links at Northfork.
Ullen finished with a 166 (83-83) to take 10th overall. Ullen had two birdies and 13 pars in the two-day tournament.
Senior Clara Langel had a 104 in round one for the Rebels, and juniors Lizzie Kelly (109) and Grace Moffitt (116) also competed in round one. Seniors Annika Erickson (119) and Morgan Pietsch (121) finished their high school careers as well.
Langel had five pars in her round, and Kelly had one par.
