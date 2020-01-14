Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls Alpine skiing brings back a few girls from last season’s section lineup in 2020.
Freshman Anna Phleger was the top finisher for the team in the 7A section meet, taking 66th overall. Thomason was the second-best finisher with a 103rd-place finish.
Freshman Lucy Gauthier and Brooke Murray are also back for the varsity team.
Freshman Kaeden Dublin joins the team.
December start
The Rebels started the season Dec. 17 in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard Resort and finished ninth with 312 points.
Phleger took third overall in 57.79 seconds. Her first run was in 31.13, and her second run was in 26.66. Thomason was 54th in 1:21.6 with a first run of 43.76 and a second run of 37.84.
Gauthier took 59th in 1:25.76. Her first run was in 48.04, and her second run was in 37.72.
Maddie Schindlbe was 62nd in 1:30.46 with a first run of 50.48 and a second run of 39.98.
Champlin Park joined Coon Rapids and finished 15th overall Dec. 20 at the Wild Mountain Invitational with 323.5 points.
Phleger and Dublin all counted toward the final score, and Thomason also finished her runs.
Phleger took 81st in 1:33.63. Her first run was in 52.82, and her second run was in 40.81. Dublin was 106th in 1:46.17. She had a first run of 53.64 and a second run of 52.53.
Thomason was 108th in 1:48.08 with a first run of 52.16 and a second run of 55.92.
