Champlin Park football is going on the road in the Class 6A playoffs after getting a No. 7 seed.

The Rebels (0-8 overall) travel to second-seeded Woodbury in the opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The winner takes on the winner of third-seeded Rosemount and sixth-seeded Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

Champlin Park dropped a 14-3 game against Totino-Grace on Oct. 15 and a 37-0 game at Anoka on Oct. 20 to close the regular season.

Junior Ryan Jullie hit a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against Totino-Grace, a game that was scoreless at halftime and just 7-0 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels trailed 27-0 at halftime against Anoka, and the game went to a running clock in the fourth.

