Champlin Park football is going on the road in the Class 6A playoffs after getting a No. 7 seed.
The Rebels (0-8 overall) travel to second-seeded Woodbury in the opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The winner takes on the winner of third-seeded Rosemount and sixth-seeded Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Champlin Park dropped a 14-3 game against Totino-Grace on Oct. 15 and a 37-0 game at Anoka on Oct. 20 to close the regular season.
Junior Ryan Jullie hit a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against Totino-Grace, a game that was scoreless at halftime and just 7-0 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels trailed 27-0 at halftime against Anoka, and the game went to a running clock in the fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.