Senior DJ Myles made the play of the game for Champlin Park football (2-0 overall) Oct. 15 in a 14-7 win at Osseo (1-1) in a week 2.
Myles blocked a punt with under two minutes to play in the third quarter, and he stayed with the ball as it landed near the goal line. Myles picked up the ball on a bounce and walked into the end zone for the game-winning score.
This was a defensive struggle with both teams making stops, including Osseo making a big play at the end of the first half on a rushing attempt inside the 5-yard line.
Junior defensive lineman Daniel Walker sacked Osseo junior quarterback Bernard Omooria to clinch the win as time ran out.
Senior running back Shawn Shipman struck first with an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to make it 7-0.
Osseo senior running back Kenneth McKenzie tied the game at 7-7 with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.