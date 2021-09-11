Champlin Park boys and girls cross country look to make some moves up the Northwest Suburban and sections standings in 2021.
Several returners for both teams have already shown some potential with both the boys and girls winning the Anoka Early Bird Invitational Sept. 2.
The girls team won the meet with a 25, led by six top-10 finishes in a meet with Andover, Anoka, Blaine and Coon Rapids.
Freshman Abby Hibbs is one of the top returners for the girls squad, as a state qualifier back in 2019.
Hibbs took runner-up in the race in 19 minutes, 36.3 seconds. Anoka sophomore Kaelyn Nelson won the race in 19:22.9.
Junior Elise Oldroyd is also back from the sections lineup, and she was seventh in 21:17.9.
Sophomore Ellie Grossman is another returner from the varsity conference lineup, and she finished fifth in 20:46.5.
Sophomore Vayda Foy had a big meet as newcomer to varsity with a third-place finish in 20:21.2.
Another newcomer to varsity also finished in the top 10. Freshman Brigid Keran finished eighth in 21:19.2.
There were three other runners who didn’t count toward the final score but finished in the top 20.
Junior Lexy Beer was 10th in 21:43, and junior Gabrielle Wahl finished 16th in 22:36.6.
Eighth-grader Sophie Grossman was 20th in 23:15.9. Sophie Grossman did race at conference last season and is another returner.
The boys won the race with a 52.
Sophomore Charlie Hibbs took fifth to lead the Rebels. He finished in 17:34.7, but he is a newcomer to varsity.
Returners senior Garrett Doty took sixth in 17:39.2, and junior Ethan Ibara finished 11th in 18:04.5.
Senior Jackson Milburn is a new face on varsity, and he took 12th in 18:10.4, and sophomore Ryan Kane also joined varsity and took 18th in 18:31.
Other top times that didn’t count toward the final team score included returner senior Grayson Holtz, who was 22nd in 18:41.9.
Senior Isaac McKeon is another returner. He took 30th in 19:19.3.
Eighth-grader Caleb Osterberg joined varsity and finished 33rd in 19:37.4.
One of the big changes in 2021 is the return to invitationals with multiple teams in the regular season.
Last year, only duals were allowed in the regular season, and the conference and section meets were run as timed finals instead of an actual race due to COVID-19 protocols.
