Senior Kyle Horton had the best finish in the 5AA section tournament June 1 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Horton earned a bye in round one, and he defeated Osseo freshman Michael James 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Horton’s season came to a close in a 1-6, 2-6 loss to eventual runner-up Wayzata junior Jayho Hong.
Sophomore Jake Nord also earned a win in the tournament, defeating STMA senior Simon Pierce 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round. Nord later fell to Irondale senior Griffin Steiniger 3-6, 1-6 in the second round.
Seniors John Andoh and Alex Higgins dropped their second-round match to Maple Grove senior Calvin Kiefer and sophomore Watson Sheard, 2-6, 2-6.
Seniors Garrett Phillips and Brandon Bloss fell 2-6, 5-7 to Armstrong senior Anders Johnson and freshman Jacob Merriam in the second round, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.