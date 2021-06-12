Senior Kyle Horton had the best finish in the 5AA section tournament June 1 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Horton earned a bye in round one, and he defeated Osseo freshman Michael James 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Horton’s season came to a close in a 1-6, 2-6 loss to eventual runner-up Wayzata junior Jayho Hong.

Sophomore Jake Nord also earned a win in the tournament, defeating STMA senior Simon Pierce 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round. Nord later fell to Irondale senior Griffin Steiniger 3-6, 1-6 in the second round.

Seniors John Andoh and Alex Higgins dropped their second-round match to Maple Grove senior Calvin Kiefer and sophomore Watson Sheard, 2-6, 2-6.

Seniors Garrett Phillips and Brandon Bloss fell 2-6, 5-7 to Armstrong senior Anders Johnson and freshman Jacob Merriam in the second round, as well.

