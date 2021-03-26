Champlin Park boys hockey earned a No. 5 seed in the 5AA section playoffs and had to take on fourth-seeded Totino-Grace March 18 at Brooklyn Park Arena.
The Rebels (7-11-1 overall) and Eagles ( 10-7-1) were tied 1-1 after the first period, but Totino-Grace scored six times in the second period and twice more in the third period to run away with the win.
Sophomore forward Jordan Ronn put Champlin Park up 1-0 just12 seconds into the game, but Sam Johnson knotted the game about nine minutes later.
Austin Burnevik put the Eagles up 2-1 early in the second period, but senior forward Makhai Sparks tied the game at 2-2 on a power play with assists by senior forward Tanner Thompson and junior defenseman Roy Johnson.
The next four goals went to Totino-Grace to make it 6-2.
Junior forward Hogan Sinjem cut the Rebels’ deficit to 6-3 with under eight minutes to go in the second period. Sophomore defenseman Drew Belleson had the assist.
Sinjem scored again in the third period on a power play to cut the deficit to 7-4. Senior forward Jack Bergstrom and junior forward Tyler Trombley had assists.
Totino-Grace scored the final two goals, however.
Special teams worked well for Champlin Park in the game despite the loss. The Rebels were 2-for-5 on the power play, and they killed all of their penalties.
Senior goalie Hayden Huybers finished with 32 saves.
Seniors Connor O’Donoghue (forward), Ben Fischer (defenseman), Dylan Shuck (forward), Lucas Aberwald (defenseman), Sam Swayze (defenseman), Tobias Perkins (forward), Huybers, Sparks, Bergstrom and Thompson closed their high school careers.
But a majority of the team is expected back next season – including junior defenseman Roy Johnson, junior forward/defenseman Ethan Mus, junior forward Ryker Grant, junior defenseman Nolan Peterson, Sinjem, Trombley and Ronn.
