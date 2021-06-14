Champlin Park senior Noah Vizenor advanced to the Class 3A state meet with a sixth-place finish in the 5AAA section meet June 3-4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
Vizenor ended up with a 149 (76-73) and had three birdies and 25 pars in the two-day tournament.
That score also helped the Rebels take fifth as a team. Champlin Park had a 651, edging out Osseo (666).
Junior Hogan Sinjem was 21st with a 162 (81-81), and sophomore Evan Williams was 30th with a 170 (85-85). Sinjem had five birdies and 16 pars, and Williams finished with 13 pars.
Senior Mike Rylance was 37th with a 172 (85-87), and junior Nolan Peterson was 41st with a 180 (83-97). Rylance had 14 pars, and Peterson had two birdies and 11 pars.
Junior Ethan Mus only competed in the first round and shot an 89, finishing with eight pars.
Maple Grove won the meet with a 574 and had four players in the top 10. Senior Josh Galvin won the section title with a 138 (71-67), and senior Will Karkoc was third with a 144 (74-70). Senior Lucas Feterl took fourth with a 145 (73-72), and freshman Ryan Stendahl was fifth with a 147 (75-72).
Spring Lake Park junior Mason Roloff was runner-up with a 138 (70-68), and Blaine sophomore Benjamin Solum and Rogers sophomore Caden Risbrudt were seventh and eighth. Solum and a 151 (77-74), and Risbrudt had a 151 (78-73).
Centennial junior Brody Pass was ninth with a 152 (73-79).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.