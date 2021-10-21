Champlin Park boys cross country took fifth overall Oct. 13 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at the Elk River Golf Course.
The Rebels had three all-conference runners and two others earned honorable mentions to finish with a 117. That was good enough for fifth place as a team.
Centennial won the team title with a 74, and Andover (80) and Maple Grove (91) were second and third.
Sophomore Charlie Hibbs led Champlin Park with a 16th-place finish in 17 minutes, 50.8 seconds, and senior Garrett Doty was 17th in 17:51.7. Junior Ethan Ibara came in 18th place in 17:54.6 to also earn all-conference.
Those top runners will look to challenge for a potential individual state berth in the 5AAA section meet Thursday, Oct. 28, as the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state.
The other two varsity scorers were honorable mentions. Sophomore Ryan Kane finished 32nd in 18:23.5, and senior Jackson Milburn finished 33rd in 18:26.
Also competing was senior Grayson Holtz (75th, 19:20.8), junior Tyler Kyes (94th, 19:49.7), senior Isaac McKeon (95th, 19:50.7), junior Akanamo Jones (99th, 20:01), eighth-grader Caleb Osterberg (102nd, 20:05.2) and sophomore Garrison Finke (109th, 20:22.7).
Armstrong junior Noah Breker won the individual conference title in 15:51.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.