Champlin Park boys basketball trailed late in the second half Jan. 24 but made some key shots and hit free throws to pull out the 59-49 win.
The host Rebels (9-6 overall, 5-1 Northwest Suburban North) finished the game on a 22-7 run after being down 42-37 to the Bengals (5-8, 2-3), and they scored 15 of the last 16 points, including the last 10.
Blaine sophomore Aaron Kaul hit a 3-pointer to give the Bengals a 5-point lead, but after a timeout, Champlin Park turned it up.
Senior forward Rashard Scott connected with junior forward Francis Nwaokorie for an inside basket, and Nwaokorie followed with a strong drive to the rim for another basket to cut the deficit to 42-41.
Junior Maxwell Stepanek hit a basket, and senior Isaiah Giles followed with two free throws to help Blaine retake a 46-41 lead, but senior guard T.J. Moberg drilled a 3-pointer to cut it back to 46-44.
The Rebels trailed 48-44 before senior guard Jared Walter found senior forward Dom Witt in the left corner for another 3-pointer.
Walter gave Champlin Park the lead 49-48 with two free throws on a one-and-one, and senior guard Devon Moore followed with two more free throws on a one-and-one.
With just under three minutes to go, Senior forwards Cooper Olson and Ethan Rens forced a turnover on a trap by the Blaine bench, and Olson later found Rens for a layup to push the lead to 54-49.
Rens and Nwaokorie added steals that led two four free throws by junior guard Josh Strong, and Witt tipped a pass into Nwaokorie’s arms for another turnover that clinched the win.
The Rebels were 18-of-22 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Nwaokorie added eight points in the first half, including four free throws, and finished with 16.
Moberg had nine points, including a 3-pointer that cut a deficit to 26-24 before halftime.
Scott found Nwaokorie twice in the first half for assists, and he also had an assist on a bounce pass on an inbounds play under the basket that junior guard Dylan Gichaba finished.
Gichaba added a steal and a jam in the first half, and senior guard AJ Messinger hit a first-half 3-pointer.
Overall, there were 11 different players that scored for Champlin Park.
Maple Grove 66, Rebels 55
The Rebels traveled to Maple Grove for a first-place battle in the Northwest Suburban North Conference Jan. 22 and fell 66-55.
The Crimson (10-3, 5-0) outscored Champlin Park 30-19 in the second half.
Nwaokorie had 15 points, and Moore added 11. Olson and Witt chipped in seven and six points, respectively.
Senior RaShaun Parker led Maple Grove with 20 points. Three other players had double-digit points – senior guards Sean Bergstrom and Lovell Williams each with 13 points and sophomore guard Jon Haakenson with 11.
