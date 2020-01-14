Champlin Park/Coon Rapids boys Alpine skiing is bringing back four of six skiers from last season’s section varsity team in 2020.
Sophomore Anthony Herlitz was the second-best finisher in the 7A section meet last year with a 95th-place finish, and Aidan Henchen was the third-best finisher after a 96th-place finish.
Junior Dane Germany is also back after a 102nd-place finish. Sophomores Jack Thomason and Sam Johnson also return after finishing 112th and 116th, respectively.
December start
The Rebels opened the season Dec. 17 in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Wild Mountain Ski And Snowboard Resort and took eighth with 302 points.
Herlitz was 22nd in 1 minute, 21.48 seconds. His first run was in 40.07, and his second run was in 41.41. Germany finished 44th in 1:31.36 with a first run of 47.82 and a second run of 43.54.
Aidan Henchen was next. He finished 62nd in 1:44.91. His first run was in 53.07, and his second run was in 51.84. Johnson was right behind him in 63rd in 1:45.29 with a first run of 55.11 and a second run of 50.18.
Champlin Park joined Coon Rapids and finished 24th Dec. 20 in the Wild Mountain Invitational with 207 points.
Herlitz, Thomason and Germany counted toward the final score.
Herlitz was 84th in 1:27.13 with a first run of 43.53 and a second run of 43.61. Thomason was 124th in 1:44.7. His first run was in 1:00.24, and his second run was in 44.46.
Germany did not finish his first run but had a second run of 45.17 and took 142nd. Delfratte had a first run of 56.11 but was disqualified in his second run.
