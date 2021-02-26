Champlin Park Alpine skiing closed out the regular season Feb. 18 at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard for the fifth and final Northwest Suburban Conference meet.
The boys and girls teams finished in the middle of the standings, but both have all-conference selections. Points for five races, with the lowest thrown out, leads to the final individual standings. The top 23 make all-conference with the rest of the top third of the individuals earning honorable mentions.
Junior Anthony Herlitz ended up 17th overall for the boys with his first race not counting. He finished with 338 points.
Sophomore Anna Phleger was 13th overall for the girls with her third race not counting. She finished with 353 points.
Senior Dane Germany also just made the cut for an honorable mention on the boys side. He finished 36th overall with his fifth race not counting. He ended up with 280 points.
Both the boys and girls finished with 32 points as a team, but the girls were tied for sixth overall, and the boys were seventh overall.
Blaine won the boys conference title with all first-place finishes, and Chisago Lakes won the girls conference title with all first-place finishes.
Next up for the Rebels is the 7A section meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on March 2. The first- and second-place teams advance to state. The top 10 individuals not on an advancing team also make state.
Herlitz and Phleger are expected to be the top candidates to challenge for state spots on the Champlin Park boys and girls teams. They were also expected to be in the top third of the field at sections last season, but they were unable to finish.
Boys
The boys teams was seventh in the final conference race with a 338.
Herlitz led the boys on Feb. 18 in the final conference race of the season. He was 18th in 1 minute, 9.17 seconds.
Caden Edgett and Dominic Schmidt had personal best finishes. Edgett was 28th in 1:12.33, and Schmidt was 53rd in 1:24.74.
Sam Johnson finished 56th in 1:27, and Aidan Henchen was 67th in 1:31.61. Aaren Salter was sixth on the team in 71st in 1:39.7, and Liam Mack was 76th in 1:47.6.
Killian Lane, Gavin Johnson, Noah Johnson, Jack Thomason and Germany also raced for the boys. Lane was 77th in 1:48.6, and Gavin Johnson was 80th in 1:57.24. Noah Johnson was 81st in 1:57.96.
Germany took 83rd in 2:00.62, and Thomason was 87th in 2:34.32.
Girls
The girls team was sixth in the final conference meet with a 308.
Phleger finished 12th to lead the girls in 1:10.71, and Lucy Gauthier tied her personal best with a 50th-place finish in 1:33.
Gracie Thomason, Tori Carlile, Brooke Murray, Kennedy Fercho and Hannah Driver also counted toward the team score in the meet.
Thomason was 51st in 1:33.62, and Carlile was 64th in 1:39.03. Murray finished 69th in 1:41.41, and Fercho was 75th in 1:47.46. Driver finished 78th in 1:54.68.
Sydney Pollmann, Erin Smythe and Ray Shannon also raced. Pollmann took 82nd in 1:56,61, and Smythe was 95th in 2:18.78. Shannon was 99th in 3:09.64.
