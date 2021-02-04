Champlin Park Alpine boys skiing made some strides from the first to second race of 2021 last week.
The Rebels finished seventh out of 12 teams on Jan. 21 at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard to open 2021, but they jumped up two spots to fifth on Jan. 28 at Trollhaugen.
Anthony Herlitz, Jack Thomason, Caden Edget, Sam Johnson and Aidan Henchen all had better finishes. Dane Germany and Dominic Schmidt also counted toward the final score, though they fared better in their first race of the season.
Champlin Park had 444 points. Blaine (622), Andover (540), Chisago Lakes (534) and Armstrong/Cooper (470) all finished ahead of the Rebels.
Herlitz finished 14th overall in 1 minute, 2.12 seconds. His run on the blue course was his fastest in 30.91 seconds. Thomas was next with a 19th-place finish in 1:03.56, with a best run of 31.18 on the blue course.
Germany (32nd) and Edget (35th) also placed in the top 40. Germany finished in 1:07.45, with a best run on the blue course in 32.51. Edget finished in 1:08.35. His best run of 33.59 was on the blue course.
Johnson was 49th in 1:12.73 and Henchen took 55th in 1:16.35. Schmidt finished 59th in 1:22.58.
Five others didn’t count toward the final score. Aaren Salter took 71st in 1:29.57 and Gavin Johnson was 77th in 1:40.35. Noah Johnson took 83rd in 1:56.16 and Killian Lane was 88th in 2:14.9.
Liam Mack didn’t finish his run on the red course, but he had a run of 49.16 seconds on the blue course.
Girls finish seventh
Champlin Park Alpine girls skiing took seventh Jan. 28 at Trollhaugen, finishing with a 339.
Anna Phleger, Gracie Thomason, Tori Carlile, Lucy Gauthier, Brooke Murray, Hannah Driver and Sydney Pollmann all counted toward the final score.
Phleger led the Rebels with an 18th-place finish in 1:06.4. She finished the blue course in 32.42. Thomason was next in 42nd. She finished in 1:20.57 with a best run on the blue course in 39.27.
Carlile and Gauthier took 52nd and 54th, respectively, and both had better finishes than the first race of the season. Carlile finished in 1:25.88, and Gauthier finished in 1:26.5.
Murray also had a top-60 finish, She was 58th in 1:27.7. Driver (71st) and Pollmann (73rd) finished the scoring. Driver finished in 1:38.73, and Pollmann’s time was 1:40.42.
Three others raced but didn’t count toward the final score. Kennedy Fercho was 76th in 1:45.21, and Ray Shannon took 80th in 1:50.1. Erin Smythe finished 85th in 1:59.81.
Chisago Lakes won the meet with a 597, and Centennial (541) and Blaine (537) were second and third.
