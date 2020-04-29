Residents of the Global Pointe senior community in Golden Valley were treated April 23 to a live chalk art demonstration by Jordan-based artist Jessica Barnd.

“Since the residents of Global Pointe Senior Living are home and cultural organizations are closed, we thought to bring the art to our residents instead,” said coordinator Kate Gallagher.

Barnd chose to create a koi pond. Because the building is new, a few vacant apartments overlooking the sidewalk mural were unlocked for residents who didn’t have a good vantage point from their own apartment windows.

