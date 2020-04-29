Residents of the Global Pointe senior community in Golden Valley were treated April 23 to a live chalk art demonstration by Jordan-based artist Jessica Barnd.
“Since the residents of Global Pointe Senior Living are home and cultural organizations are closed, we thought to bring the art to our residents instead,” said coordinator Kate Gallagher.
Barnd chose to create a koi pond. Because the building is new, a few vacant apartments overlooking the sidewalk mural were unlocked for residents who didn’t have a good vantage point from their own apartment windows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.