On Nov. 12, Center Point Energy announced its completion of a major natural gas pipeline replacement project along Winnetka Avenue in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley.
The work on Winnetka Avenue was part of the multi-year Belt Line project, which involves replacing more than 60 miles of large-diameter distribution pipelines in the Twin Cities area that were originally installed in the 1940s and 1950s. The project started in 2012 and is expected to continue through 2022, with a total cost of $400 million.
The Winnetka Avenue project included replacement of about 3 miles of two natural gas mains, the connection of more than 70 service lines and the environmental restoration of areas affected by construction. The work began in March and ended in early November.
The project was engineered and managed by CenterPoint Energy, with work performed by the utility’s authorized contractors – Minnesota Limited, Michels Corporation and Q3 Contracting.
During the project, crews also deployed innovative technology to prevent methane emissions when working on the pipeline system. ZEVAC (Zero Emission Vacuum and Compressor) removes natural gas from one pipe and transfers it into another, avoiding the need to release gas into the air.
