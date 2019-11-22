Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, Robbinsdale
Brooklyn Park’s Recreation and Parks Department hosted its Thanksgiving and veterans’ remembrance luncheon Nov. 14 in the Community Activity Center. The Brooklyn Park color guard stands at attention after presenting the flag and leading the community in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Luncheon participants filter through the buffet line. Lunch was catered by The Lookout.
On the menu for lunch were salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls. Cake was served for dessert.
The Lazy Does It jazz band plays the standards after lunch as seniors look on.
Seniors fill the Grand Hall at the Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
