As the COVID-19 virus outbreak continues to disrupt quotidian tasks and norms for many across the state and much of the globe, local support agencies Community Emergency Assistance Programs and Loaves and Fishes are planning to continue serving meals to the hungry in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park.
While Loaves and Fishes aims to maintain is meal service at Brooklyn United Methodist Church on a takeout basis, CEAP is pivoting its strategy to accommodate curbside pickup for its food market and continued Meals on Wheels drop-offs and check-ins with seniors.
Loaves and Fishes
“For nearly 40 years, Loaves & Fishes has gone where the hunger is. Today, we are the largest free restaurant in Minnesota, and the COVID-19 outbreak will not stop our mission to provide fresh, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need,” said Cathy Maes, executive director of Loaves and Fishes. “We have invested heavily in to-go containers and will continue to provide high-level and healthy meals to anyone in need,” Maes said.
Loaves and Fishes will work with caterers for meals as well as an event company with trucks and logistics, Maes added.
Loaves and Fishes asks those who are ill to not attend its services.
Formed in 1982, the program has grown to serve approximately 3,500 free meals daily in Minnesota. Meals are served at Brooklyn United Methodist Church, at 7200 Brooklyn Blvd., from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meals will be served in to-go boxes from the church parking lot.
CEAP
“This pandemic has led CEAP to pivot our strategy and find new, safe ways to do what we do best––provide assistance to our neighbors in an emergency,” said Paige Myers, communications and events manager for Community Emergency Assistance Programs. “CEAP is the neighborhood expert at nourishing neighbors and keeping our community safe in the toughest of situations, and we will continue to do just that.
“CEAP will continue to serve our neighbors the same amount of meals, visits and pounds,” Myers continued, “but we will be shifting our distribution approach to limit exposure. Our food market will be going curbside by providing CEAP Essentials, a collection of fresh food and shelf-stable items that will provide up to two weeks of food for a family of four.”
CEAP, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., is also ramping up its distribution of frozen meal through Meals on Wheels, with 1,600 frozen meals delivered on March 18.
“We have made the decision to purchase and distribute two weeks’ worth of frozen, ready-to-heat meals to all of our Meals on Wheels participants to limit exposure,” said Myers. “Because safety checks are an important aspect of Meals on Wheels, we’ll be calling each participant every single day to find out how they’re doing, provide conversation and see if we can help them with anything. We’ll deliver extra food to those who need it.”
The first two-week distribution of food will cost CEAP $10,000. The organization plans to distribute a second round of meals, bringing the total costs to $20,000.
“Financial donations from our community are the only way to enable organizations like CEAP to continue to provide services during this time,” said Clare Brumback, president of CEAP. “Whether you give as part of a business, community group, place of worship, or as an individual—your donations now are needed more than ever.”
