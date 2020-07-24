Madeleine Roche, the founder of Brooklyn Center’s Community Emergency Assistance Partnerships, died July 13 at age 92.
Roche and friends started CEAP in 1968, and it incorporated as an exempt charitable organization in 1971. She served at CEAP until 1980, when she worked to develop the Minnesota Temporary Food Assistance Program under Gov. Al Quie.
Roche was inducted into the Brooklyn Center Hall of Fame in 1990.
Roche’s funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, with a public reviewal one-hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at Mound Cemetery, 3515 69th Ave. N.
CEAP continues to provide emergency services residents in the northwest suburbs. It is located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd.
