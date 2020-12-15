Toyota vehicles are among those targeted by thieves
When thieves strike, one pictures the stealing of jewels, cash, antiques and other valuables.
One doesn’t picture a thief struggling under a vehicle for their take.
But the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is a trend that’s been rising across the metro area and the country.
A catalytic converter is a filter of sorts that is between the exhaust muffler and the engine of a vehicle. Its function is to reduce pollutants before being expelled through the exhaust pipe. It has become the newest valuable targeted by thieves with saws and the wherewithal to do the dirty work. With reciprocating saw in hand and a jack, a thief can remove a converter in just a few minutes.
Three such thefts during a recent weekend in Crystal, along with a couple of dozen others this year in the city have not only surprised vehicle owners, but have become the newest target for local police.
“We’ve had about 25 thefts throughout the year,” Crystal Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard said. “Most of these are pickups or larger trucks, as the converters are larger and have more metal,” he added.
However, one of the newest targets is converters from the Toyota Prius, which according to Hubbard, are worth more for its metal. Palladium, one of the metals used in the manufacture of catalytic converters, is valued at nearly $2,500 per ounce. Recycling companies have been known to pay hundreds for a scrap converter.
While the catalytic converter can bring the thief around $200, the cost to repair the stolen converter for the vehicle owner is more than $1,000, so police are taking these thefts seriously. Some vehicle owners have had metal plating installed over converters to reduce the chances of theft, but that work can cost hundreds of dollars.
Crystal isn’t the only metro city seeing a rise in these types of thefts. Across the metro, there have been hundreds of cases. In St. Paul, about 350 converter thefts were reported in 2019. This year, an increase in these types of thefts has also been reported in Eagan and St. Louis Park.
Hubbard said residents should be vigilant and take note if they see suspicious activity. That will be the only way to reduce the number of thefts, Hubbard said.
The best deterrent is to park vehicles indoors, but Hubbard understands that is simply not possible for many residents.
“The best tip would be to be aware of suspicious activity and people, especially at night, and to park in well-lit areas,” he said.
The chief deputy also said that police should be alerted if residents suspect any possibility of a theft.
To report suspicious activity, residents are asked to call Crystal Police at 763-531-1014.
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Catalytic converters have become the target for thieves.
