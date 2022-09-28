Brooklyn Center City Council candidates Dan Jerzak and Teneshia Kragness were each fined $1,200 for accepting illegal corporate campaign contributions, as part of a recent ruling from the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings.

The cases are among several campaign finance and fair campaign practices challenges that have been filed with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings in the contentious campaigns for Brooklyn Center City Council.

