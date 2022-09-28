Brooklyn Center City Council candidates Dan Jerzak and Teneshia Kragness were each fined $1,200 for accepting illegal corporate campaign contributions, as part of a recent ruling from the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings.
The cases are among several campaign finance and fair campaign practices challenges that have been filed with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings in the contentious campaigns for Brooklyn Center City Council.
Candidate Kau Guannu, an attorney, filed complaints related to corporate campaign finance violations for Kragness and Jerzak, while Guannu and Mayor Mike Elliott, who is running for reelection in November, have faced complaints related to their campaign signs.
Kragness and Jerzak accepted corporate contributions from local real estate property management companies during the primary election. They used portions of the funds to finance the purchase of media ads and campaign signs.
These corporate contributions represented much of their funding during the primary election.
In the primary, Jerzak came in first, while Kragness came in second.
Mayoral candidate April Graves also accepted corporate dollars during her campaign, but told the Sun Post she refunded the checks without spending any of the funds. She was not named in any campaign finance litigation.
Meanwhile, Guannu was fined $350 for failing to include the required disclaimers on her yard signs. Elliott was fined $250 for the same violation.
Corporate contributions
In early August, Guannu filed Fair Campaign Practice complaints against Jerzak, Kragness, property manager James Soderberg, and real estate agent and property manager Brett Hildreth for illegal corporate campaign contributions.
Soderberg’s company owns or manages several apartment complexes across the Twin Cities, including Melrose Gates and Lake Pointe in Brooklyn Center.
A lawyer representing Soderberg in the matter did not respond to the Sun Post’s request for comment before press time.
Hildreth’s Dragon Property Management is based out of Brooklyn Center, according to court records.
After filing as a candidate, Jerzak asked the Brooklyn Center City Clerk’s office in person and via email about campaign contribution limits and was told that he could receive up to “$300 per person, $600 per couple, or $600 per corporation,” according to court records.
Kragness provided the Sun Post with an email from the city clerk, as well as city-supplied candidate literature, titled “Campaign Filling 2022” which states that candidates “may not accept aggregate contributions made or delivered by an individual or committee in excess of $600 in an election year.”
It later defines a committee as “two or more persons acting together or a corporation or association acting to influence the nomination, election, or defeat of a candidate.”
Jerzak told the Sun Post that based on his understanding of the city’s handout and discussions with the clerk, he was offered and accepted donations from Soderberg and Hildreth.
Between June 17 and July 2, Jerzak accepted $9,000 through 15 contributions from Soderberg’s limited liability companies, and $300 from Hildreth’s Dragon Property Management.
Court records show Jerzak’s campaign spent $693.75 on media ads and $2,295.04 on printing in June and July. During the same period, he received $470 in non-corporate donations, according to court documents. These contributions were disclosed on his campaign finance report.
According to the courts, these contributions were in violation of state law.
State statute section 211B.15 dictates that a corporation may not contribute “A political party, organization, committee, or individual may not accept a contribution or an offer or agreement to make a contribution that a corporation is prohibited.”Kragness, who said she relied on the same information as Jerzak, accepted eight $600 contributions from Soderberg LLCs totaling $4,800.
Her total funding raised during this period was $5,352, according to court records.
Kragness spent $2,125.14 on campaign signs on July 15, according to court documents.
Jerzak and Kragness told the Sun Post that when they accepted these contributions, they believed at the time they were legal.
Once Jerzak and Kragness were made aware of Guannu’s complaint, both refunded their corporate contributions and filed amended campaign finance reports.
“I did not know – this is my first time – it’s not an excuse, I was held responsible,” Jerzak told the Sun Post. “Immediately we refunded every dollar.”
There was no intent on his part to violate state law, Jerzak said. “I did not know, and it was very confusing because we went by the manual,” he said.
Kragness said she took the information from the city at face value and believed she was able to accept the contributions. “We acted in good faith,” she said. “We were very transparent – if I thought I was doing something wrong why would I disclose who the contributions came from? That’s on the city’s website.”
The courts have ruled that all candidates are presumed to know the laws governing campaign practices.
Guannu asked the courts to impose a $5,000 penalty on both Jerzak and Kragness, the highest listed on the court’s penalty matrix for these violations.
“Without these corporate contributions, (Jerzak) would have had nominal campaign funds available for his campaign’s communications and advertising prior to the primary election,” a panel of judges wrote in their ruling. “Receipt of these prohibited contributions created a significant unfair advantage over the other candidates and, more likely than not had an impact on more than several voters and corrupted the process.”
The judges came to a similar ruling for Kragness when issuing the $1,200 fine.
“Most of (Kragness’) campaign funding came from corporate contributions, which created an unfair advantage for her relative to the other candidates shortly before the primary election. (Kragness’) violations more likely than not had a significant impact on voters,” the judges wrote.
“By seeking and accepting substantial illegal contributions, Dan and Teneshia showed that they have no regard for the laws and can’t be trusted to represent the residents of Brooklyn Center objectively and ethically, including tenants who may be wondering why their landlord illegally contributed $9,300 (95% of total funds raised) to Dan’s and $4,800 (80% of total funds raised) to Teneshia’s,” Guannu wrote in an email to the Sun Post.
Kragness disagreed with the idea that she had an unfair advantage, saying she succeeded in the primary because of her public service and door-knocking efforts.
Jerzak said he did not discuss city policies with Soderberg or Hildreth when accepting their donations. “I don’t know what their motivation was, I didn’t ask them, I don’t care,” he said.
Kragness, granddaughter of former Mayor Myrna Kragness Kauth, said that “my grandmother was saying this was the first time they’ve had so many fines and stuff going on in one election, it’s just becoming something much bigger.”
Jerzak and Kragness said they were concerned that pushing such cases for local offices into the courts would have a chilling effect on residents considering running for council.
“It has become so toxic,” Jerzak said. “It’s become a race for the money.”
“Am I sorry? Absolutely. Did I learn? Absolutely. Do I think this fine was a bit stiff? Yeah, I do, but I understand,” he added.
“The complaint against Dragon Property Management is time-wasting and in poor judgement to pursue by Ms. Guannu,” Hildreth wrote in an email to the Sun Post. “While Dragon Property Management takes full responsibility for an unintentional mistake, that mistake was based on receiving errant information passed on from Brooklyn Center city staff. Upon becoming aware of the error, candidate Jerzak conscientiously and immediately refunded the donation. I promptly replaced the donation with a personal donation in the same amount. There was zero impact, whatsoever, to the outcome of the election. I’m not sure why Ms. Guannu continues to pursue this complaint once everyone discovered the circumstances surrounding the mistake.”
Mayoral campaign
Although she was not named in ongoing campaign finance litigation, Graves accepted and later returned $4,800 in donations from Soderberg-related LLCs.
In a correspondence with the judge overseeing the case, Soderberg’s lawyer sent photos of eight returned checks from the Graves campaign for $600 each.
“I did receive checks from several Soderberg properties who contacted me as concerned stakeholders who wanted to support my campaign,” Graves told the Sun Post. “I asked and was given information from the city clerk stating that they were acceptable contributions. Apparently she was mistaken.”
Graves said she “returned them before using any of the funds after finding out about the complaints against Dan and Teneisha.”
“I take responsibility for not doing a better job researching myself whether they were acceptable contributions or not. I trusted that the city clerk was knowledgeable enough to give me the correct information,” she said. “This campaign is bigger than any others I’ve ran before and I am still learning all the rules that must be adhered to. It was an unintentional mistake that I corrected as soon as I found out and I will not make again.”
Campaign signs
Complaints regarding campaign signs were also filed against Guannu and Elliott.
The complaint against Guannu was filed by Don Bumgarner, who ran for council in 2018 and is a member of the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission.
On Aug. 1, Bumgarner filed a complaint alleging that Guannu’s signs did not include a legally mandated disclaimer stating who paid for or prepared the sign.
State statue requires that candidates “prominently disclose the person or committee causing the material to be prepared or disseminated,” according to court documents.
Guannu submitted an image to the courts showing a sign with a disclaimer affixed by a sticker, court documents read. Following this, Bumgarner submitted additional photos of signs without the disclaimer found at several locations within the city, according to court documents.
Guannu “offered no testimony or explanation in response” to the complaint beyond the photo, according to court documents. She reserved her right to submit written testimony but did not ultimately submit an argument to the courts, the judges wrote.
A panel of judges concluded that Guannu’s “failure to include a disclaimer on her campaign signs was negligent.” “The laws governing campaign practices are not overly burdensome or complex and must be followed by novice and experienced candidates alike. (Guannu) was not apologetic, did not accept responsibility for the disclaimer violation, and did not indicate that she was taking steps to bring the signs into compliance,” court documents stated.
In his defense, Guannu said, “The purpose of the statute requiring that campaign yard signs include a printed disclaimer of who prepared and paid for the signs is to let the public know who is promoting the candidate. My signs clearly indicated that they represented my campaign and did not mislead or seek to mislead anyone. Moreover, one can look at my campaign finance report and see that another individual was not seeking to influence the election for their own goals.”
Elliott was also fined for a campaign sign violation after Laurie Ann Moore, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the primary, filed a complaint on Aug. 1 alleging that his campaign signs lacked a disclaimer.
Moore “asserted that (Elliott) exerted undue influence over the primary election,” court documents read. She “recommended that the (panel of judges) refer the complaint to the Hennepin County Attorney.”
Elliott and his lawyer testified that the lack of a disclaimer on the signs “was unintentional,” according to court documents. “Once the issue came to his attention, (Elliott) asserts he affixed stickers containing the required disclaimer to his signs over portions of a three day period. According to (Elliott) he drove ‘every single block’ in Brooklyn Center to located his signs and affix the disclaimer sticker.”
While the court said that lacking the disclaimer on signs was “negligent,” there was “no evidence that the lack of disclaimer impacted voters.”
Elliott is an “experienced candidate who should have been familiar with disclaimer requirements,” but “he was apologetic, accepted responsibility for the violation, and had taken steps to bring the signs into compliance.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.