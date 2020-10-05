A virtual forum will help inform voters on the candidates in the upcoming election for Senate District 45 and House Districts 45A and 45B. The forum will occur live 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will be available for replay.

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth, and Robbinsdale.

The event will be livestreamed at ccxmedia.org and viewable on its public access channel. The event will take place at New Hope City Hall, but there will be no live audience. Attendees will need to watch the forum online.

The candidates for Senate District 45 candidates are Roxana Bruin, Ann H. Rest and Andy Schuler. The candidates for House 45A are Cedrick Rommel Frazier and Jesse Pfliger. The candidates for House 45B are Ken Fitzgerald and Mike Freiberg.

Questions for the candidates may be left at least 48 hours before the forum at 763-290-0288 or email lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org. Leave your name, contact information, and question.

