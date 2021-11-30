BP19NWmayor2.jpg

Candidate filing for the vacant East District Brooklyn Park City Council seat is open as of Nov. 30. The filing period closes Dec. 14. 

“Any resident in the East District that wants to file as candidate, just contact me,” Devin Montero, city clerk, said when the council set the election date.

The election will fill the seat previously occupied by now-Mayor Lisa Jacobson, who was elected mayor Aug. 10, succeeding now-Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde as mayor.

The special election will be Feb. 8, 2022. The winner will complete the balance of Jacobson’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Candidate packets are available from the city clerk’s office, at 5200 85th Ave. N.

In contrast with recent elections, this special election will be held without a primary, regardless of how many candidates file for the race.

Normally, the City Charter requires a primary for council and mayor elections. However, timing requirements in state law for a primary and special election would have pushed Election Day back to at least August 2022.

As a result, the council voted to amend the City Charter in October to allow this election to occur without a primary.

Absentee voting will open Dec. 24, and in-person absentee voting will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

The Sun Post will publish a list of candidates who filed for the election when the filing period closes. Voters guides will also be published in the Sun Post.

To be eligible to run, you must be a United States citizen, eligible to vote in Minnesota, at least 21-years-old when assuming office, and a Brooklyn Park resident for at least 30 days prior to the election.

To file, candidates must get 25 registered voters living in the district to sign a petition supporting their candidacy. Signatures can only be obtained during the filing period.

Candidates must also pay a $25 filing fee, and file an Affidavit of Candidacy with the city clerk.

To withdraw from an election, a candidate may file an Affidavit of Withdrawal with the clerk. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Dec. 16 to withdraw from the election.

To contact Montero about filing for the election, call 763-493-8180.

