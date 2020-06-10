The candidate filing period for the November 2020 elections closed June 2, with at least two candidates filed for all elected seats within Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park for all races except the Three Rivers Park District Commissioner race.
For Senate District 36, incumbent John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Republican Karen Attia, of Champlin, filed for the contest. In Senate District 40, DFL incumbent Chris Eaton, of Brooklyn Center, will face Republican Robert Marvin, of Brooklyn Center.
Three candidates filed for State House District 36B: DFL incumbent and Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman filed, as well as Scott Simmons and Syed Husain, who both filed as Republicans. All three are Brooklyn Park residents.
Incumbent for the House District 40A seat Michael Nelson, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger David True. Both True and Nelson are Brooklyn Park residents.
Three Brooklyn Center residents filed for the House District 40B seat: incumbent Samantha Vang, a Democrat, Charlotte Smith, a Republican, and Mary O’Connor, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
At the county level, long-time incumbent Mike Opat did not file for District 1 County Commissioner. Rather, three people filed for the non-partisan seat. Jeff Lunde, currently Mayor of Brooklyn Park, MaryJo Melsha, of Brooklyn Park, and De’Vonna Pittman, of New Hope, have all filed for the seat.
Incumbent Daniel Freeman is the only candidate to file for the Three Rivers Park District Commissioner District 3 seat.
Voters will select two Brooklyn Center City Council members this year. Incumbents Marquita Butler and Kris Lawrence-Anderson filed, as well as challengers Faisal Zuhair Dahdal, Alfreda Daniels, Sizi G. Goyah, Christine Suste, and Leng Xiong.
Three seats will be open for Brooklyn Park’s City Council in the upcoming election, with three residents filing for each.
In the East District, incumbent Lisa Jacobson, as well as Oduwa Aganmwonyi and Benjamin Osemenam, have filed. In the Central District, incumbent Mark Mata did not file for re-election. Christian Eriksen, Boyd Morson, and Walter O. Nyabere filed for the seat. In the West District, incumbent Susan Pha filed, as well as Yelena S. Kurdyumova, and Henry N. Momanyi.
– Compiled by Kevin Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.